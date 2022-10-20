How Fast Is the Flash in the Comics? – Which Flash is the Fastest?

Flash has always been one of the most popular superheroes in the DC Comics universe. He was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert, and first appeared in Flash Comics #1 back in 1940.

Since then, he’s starred in dozens of comic books and TV shows, and there is a movie in the making that is scheduled to be released in the United States in June 2023.

So, what makes Flash so special? For starters, he’s incredibly fast. He can run and move at incredible speeds, which is why he’s so good at chasing after criminals. Plus, his ability to jump high into the air gives him an advantage when it comes to fighting villains on high buildings or out in the open desert.

But Flash isn’t just limited to running and jumping. He also has a wide range of superpowers, including the ability to shoot powerful lightning bolts from his hands, control objects with his mind, and project images of himself into other people’s minds. Combined with his speed and strength, these abilities make him one of the most powerful superheroes out there!

Read our article about all DC comics superheroes to find out how many of them are there.

How Fast Does the Flash Run?

The Flash is one of the fastest-moving characters in comics. He can run and move at speeds that are far greater than that of any human.

In the comics, when the Flash runs, he can travel at speeds of up to 2.5 quintillion Miles Per Second! This is fast enough to catch a speeding bullet in midair.

Have in mind that his speed often depends on the writer’s imagination, however, this number is suggested after the release of Justice League of America, Ep #89 when Flash saved 532k people from the nuclear bomb in Korea. To save all the people, it took Flash 0.00001 microseconds. By using simple math, we came to the speed of 2.5 quintillion MPs.

In some cases, he’s able to run so fast that he can travel through time.

Which of the three Flashes is the fastest?

Jay Garrick Can run as fast as the speed of sound in the air 343 meters/sec Barry Allen Has the speed of light in a vacuum 3*108 meters/sec Wally West Goes way beyond the speed of light in a vacuum 2.5 quintillion MPs

That means that Wally West is by far the fastest Flash.

What Causes the Flash to Flash?

Most people know that the superhero Flash can run fast because he is able to move at incredible speeds. However, there are some theories about why he is able to move so quickly.

Some believe that the Flash’s super speed is due to his ability to move through the Speed Force. The Speed Force is an energy field that connects all of the universes and it has been shown to be a source of power for some superheroes, including the Flash. It’s possible that by moving through the Speed Force, the Flash is able to move faster than normal.

Another theory suggests that the Flash’s super speed is because he has incredibly elastic muscles which are capable of stretching and contracting very quickly which gives him enough power to run fast.

Also, there is a theory that he can run fast because he consumes a lot of energy from friction. When he runs, the air resistance against his body creates heat, which he needs to dissipate in order to keep moving. This process is called “exchanging heat.” Flash’s costume is made of lightweight material that allows him to move quickly without getting too hot.

Conclusion

There are many theories about why the Flash can move so fast. Some believe that his speed is due to his ability to move through the Speed Force, while others say it’s due to his elastic muscles and the energy he consumes from friction.

Regardless of the reason, it’s clear that the Flash is one of the most impressive superheroes around!

If you love comics and have too many of them, we suggest you read our post on how many of them fit in a long box.